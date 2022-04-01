BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after acquiring an additional 452,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,179,000 after buying an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,280. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

