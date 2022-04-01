BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,280. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.
About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
