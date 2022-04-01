Bytecoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $6,849.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.08 or 0.00471479 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

