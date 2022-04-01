C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.44 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.