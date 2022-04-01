Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

CNE stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.62. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1.66.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

