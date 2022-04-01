Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALM. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,192. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.13 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

