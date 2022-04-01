Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.60. 3,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,018,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,838 shares of company stock valued at $52,523,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

