Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 3.8%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 1,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $602.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

