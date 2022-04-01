Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.71.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $167.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,467. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.