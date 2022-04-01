Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

CWH opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

