Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on OTCMKTS:UVBIL (OTCMKTS:UVBIL)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:UVBIL (OTCMKTS:UVBIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.
