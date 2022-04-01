Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$7.50

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:THNCF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

