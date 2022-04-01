Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

