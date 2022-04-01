Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nyxoah in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

