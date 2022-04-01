Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($4.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.32).

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

RCUS stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

