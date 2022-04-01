Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.46.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,475 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

