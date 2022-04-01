Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

