Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,814,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

