Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 1,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $940.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

