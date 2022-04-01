Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to C$302.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.86.

CGJTF opened at $152.62 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

