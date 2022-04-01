CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.18.

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,965. CarMax has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

