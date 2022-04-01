Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will earn ($3.93) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.64. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

