Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

CVNA opened at $119.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $220.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.