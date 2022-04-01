Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 75.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Casa Systems by 1,002.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

