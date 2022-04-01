Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.70.

CASY traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,721. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

