Casper (CSPR) Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $427.93 million and approximately $62.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.82 or 0.07259445 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,333.32 or 0.99761317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,768,929,195 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418,036,394 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

