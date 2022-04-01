CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.
CBRE stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. 2,479,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,025. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.
In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
