CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

CBRE stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. 2,479,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,025. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

