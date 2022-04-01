C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Get C&C Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGPZF shares. Barclays increased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.77) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.