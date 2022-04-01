CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,438. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.