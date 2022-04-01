Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 352 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

