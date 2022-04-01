Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 569 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

