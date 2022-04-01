Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,319 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $87.20.

