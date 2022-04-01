Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

