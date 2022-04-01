Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.67 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

