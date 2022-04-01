Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.