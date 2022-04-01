Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

CG stock opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.28. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.81%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

