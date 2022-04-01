Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 2,731.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.