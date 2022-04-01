Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $1,945,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.