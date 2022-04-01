Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
