Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

