Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

CCS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,968. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

