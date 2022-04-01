Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CERN. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

