CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.65 on Friday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $943.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,065.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

