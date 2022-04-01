Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $641.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 23,339.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.