Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.