Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL traded up $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $290.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,903. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.