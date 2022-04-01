Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.
NYSE CRL traded up $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $290.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,903. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.