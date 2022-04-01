Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) vs. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising 21.71% 31.86% 6.68%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charter Hall Group and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 6.58 $388.09 million $3.82 30.41

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Charter Hall Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

