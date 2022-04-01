Charter Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 531,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

