Charter Trust Co. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

