Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.73. 67,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

