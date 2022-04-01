Charter Trust Co. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

