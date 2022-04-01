Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $81.65. 2,229,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

